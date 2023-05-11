✕ Close Title 42 immigration policy ends Thursday

Title 42, the Trump-era Covid policy preventing individuals seeking asylum from entering the United States due to health risks, is set to expire tonight, 11 May.

US federal agents and asylum officers are preparing for a massive increase in the number of people seeking asylum at the US’s southern border.

Already, border towns are overwhelmed with the number of people seeking shelter. El Paso has declared a state of emergency ahead of Thursday evening as thousands of migrants have been living on the streets as shelters are at capacity.

Over the past three years, over 2.8m people have been turned away from the US’s southern border.

The policy is coming to an end as the Biden administration ends the Covid-19 public health emergency.