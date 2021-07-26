Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

Today is day one of the Tokyo Summer Games. The AP plans coverage from all events. All times bellow are U.S. Eastern. There are no medal ceremonies on Friday.

OLY--BKL-US STALEY — Dawn Staley says she doesn’t feel any added pressure being the first Black head coach of the U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team. She has had to handle the pressure of representing her country with USA Basketball for more than two decades. At the Tokyo Games her focus is on guiding the U.S. to a seventh consecutive gold medal. That doesn’t mean Staley doesn’t grasp the magnitude of the stage and responsibility. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 10 a.m. ET — With: OLY--BKL-US-BLACK ASSISTANTS

OLY--SHO--BRILLIANT BRONZE — Olympic shooter Abdulla Al-Rashidi did not get the opportunity to celebrate his bronze medal as a Kuwaiti athlete at the Rio Olympics. With IOC sanctions lift, he couldn’t wait to break out his country’s colors after winning a second straight skeet-shooting bronze. By John Marshall. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos by 8 a.m.

OLY--JUD-ONO RETURNS — Shohei Ono is widely considered the world’s pound-for-pound greatest judoka even though he hasn’t competed in nearly 18 months. Unbeaten since 2015, the elusive superstar takes the mat in his home Olympics as the fascinating favorite to win his second gold medal and Japan’s fourth of the games. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

OLY-THE WEATHER FACTOR — First, the sun. Now: the wind and the rain.The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, is due for another hit of nature’s power: a typhoon arriving Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some of the games. By AP Sports Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 750 words, photos.

OLY—VIRUS OUTBREAK-DIARY-SENT BACK — What happens when your Olympics COVID test was taken 39 minutes early? For AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson, that meant a trip back across the Pacific Ocean to the United States, another test and then yet another plane back to Tokyo. SENT: 660 words, photos.

OLY--BKO-MONGOLIA’S FIRST TEAM — For decades, Mongolia sent mostly boxers, judokas and wrestlers to the Olympics. This year, though, teamwork is the buzzword. A group of women’s basketball players has taken center stage in Tokyo for the nation of 3 million, reimagining what’s possible both in their country and on the Olympic stage. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 780 words. AP Photos.

OLY-SWM-SWIMMING — Caeleb Dressel got started on his quest for six gold medals in swimming, while Katie Ledecky found herself in a very unusual position: Second place. Dressel led off an American victory in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics. That eased a bit of the U.S. sting from Ledecky’s first Olympic loss. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus lived up to her billing as the “Terminator” when she chased down Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, winning one of Tokyo’s most anticipated races. Ledecky settled for the silver — the first time she’s failed to win an individual race in three Olympics. By Sports Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1040 words, photos. With: OLY-SWM-PEATY'S MOMENT.

SWM-TITMUS-COACH-CELEBRATION — The sight of Aussie coach erupting from joy after Ariarne Titmus victory over Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter swimming freestyle became an instant hit of the Games. SENT: 245 words, photos.

OLY--TEN-TENNIS — Naomi Osaka has the hopes of the entire host nation resting on her. Novak Djokovic is attempting to accomplish something that no man has done before in tennis. Both players are after something special at the Tokyo Olympics and both produced convincing victories to reach the last 16 at Ariake Tennis Park. By Sports Writer Andrew Dampf. SENT: 850 words, photos.

OLY-GYM-UNITARDS — The German women’s gymnastics team took the floor for their first competition at the Tokyo Olympics wearing unitards with leggings that stretched down to the ankle. The gymnasts have said the wardrobe choice is intended to push “against sexualization” in women’s gymnastics. 600 words, photos. With: OLY --TV-SEXUALIZED IMAGES: At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY--WPO-WATER POLO-RECOVERY TIM — For the water polo teams at the Tokyo Olympics, the work isn’t over when they get out of the pool. What they do to help their bodies recover from their taxing sport is a big part of trying to get to the podium at the Games. By AP Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OLY--TRANSGENDER OLYMPIANS — Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympics when they started on Wednesday night for Canada’s 1-1 draw with Japan in Sapporo. Quinn, who is nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, came out as transgender last year. SENT: 865 words, photos.

OLY--GYM-EXPLAINER-RIVALRY RENEWED — For the first time in years, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has a fight on its hands at the Olympics. How did we get here? A combination of an “off” night by the Americans and significant improvement by Russia. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

OLY--BKO-ON BASKETBALL-US STRUGGLES — The U.S. has some major issues to correct and very little time to get find the solutions. Talent alone won’t get them the gold, which is still within their grasp despite all of their problems. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 750 words, photos.

OLY--BKO-ARGENTINA-SLOVENIA — Luka Doncic made a spectacular Olympic debut with 48 points, tied for the second-highest total in men’s basketball history, to lead Slovenia to a 118-100 victory over Argentina. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. SENT: 527 words, photos.

GLF-GOLFERS OUT — Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic. Word of Rahm’s positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee about four hours after USA Golf delivered the same news about DeChambeau. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 760 words, photos.

JAPAN-THE RIGHT PLACE? — Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century? There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan. A vibrant, open democracy with deep pockets, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects, its technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure. All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent. By Foster Klug. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

VOL-US MEN-DAD’S CLUB — Family and fatherhood are an integral part of the U.S. volleyball team with five of the 12 players on the team being dads. That includes four who became fathers since the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. By Sport Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 780 words, photos.

CYC-CYCLING’S ARMS RACE — One thing that sets cycling apart from most other sports at the Olympics is the importance of technology. With the exception of a few other sports, such as sailing and rowing, most events that take place at the Summer Games come down solely to the performance of the athlete. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 790 words, photos.

OLY-TRI-TRIATHLON RESTART — The Olympic men’s triathlon needed a do-over when a bizarre start sent dozens of competitors into the water only to have others stuck on the dock, helplessly blocked by a boat containing cameras that got in the way. SENT: 375 words, photos.

SKB-SKATEBOARDING-WOMEN’S STREET — Three teenage girls — 13, 13 and 16 — climbed the Olympic podium for the first time with weighty gold, silver and bronze medals around their young necks, rewards for having landed tricks on their skateboards that most kids their age only get to see on Instagram. By John Leicester. SENT: 300 words, photos.

OLY--JUD-ISRAEL-BUTBUL'S GAMES — Tohar Butbul could only shake his head in resignation after the Israeli judo star’s first two potential opponents dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics shortly before they would have faced him. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OLY—EXPLAINER-RIVARLY RENEWED — How the Russians caught the U.S. in gymnastics. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

OLY—EXPLAINER-OCCASIONAL SOCCER TEAM — Britain is back in Olympic soccer for the first time since 2012 with a women’s squad in Japan. It’s the only time the team exists. SENT: 1075 words, photos.

