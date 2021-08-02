Tokyo Olympics Coverage Advisory

Today is day 11 of the Tokyo Summer Games. The AP plans coverage from all events. All times bellow are U.S. Eastern.

OLY-ATH-BELARUS-ATHLETE: An activist group says a Belarusian sprinter is applying for a visa at Polish embassy in Tokyo and plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that officials tried to send her home from Japan Vadim Krivosheyev of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said that Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is at the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday. SENT; developing;

SENT:

OLY-SOC-US-CANADA: Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition. SENT: 520 words, photos.

OLY-ATH-ITALY’S YEAR: The first hints that this was Italy’s year came when Italian band Maneskin won the popular Eurovision Song Contest in May. Then came the European Championship soccer title run in June and July. To top it all off on the first day of August was Marcell Jacobs winning the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics to succeed Usain Bolt as The World’s Fastest Man. Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malagò called it “the greatest day in Italian sports history.” SENT: 690 words, photos. WITH OLY-ATH-JACOBS COACH

OLY-GYM-BILES RETURNS: Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday. SENT: 470 words, photos.

OLY-RINGS-PHOTO GALLERY: The five interlocking circles — representing the five continents with Olympic competitors — multicolored and ubiquitous at the Games are as recognizeable a logo as any. SENT: 160 words, photos.

OLY-VOL-US ADVERSITY: Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women’s volleyball team wanted to win its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. SENT: 730 words, photos. With OLY-BVL-AMERICANS ADVANCE.

OLY-CYC-TRACK CYCLING: The Chinese sprint team of Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi beat the German duo of Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze in the finals to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on the first day of track cycling. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-BKL-WILSON'S PRESENCE: A’ja Wilson insists she’s just one of the newcomers on the U.S. women’s national team. She’s just “one of the young guns” trying to soak up every bit of her first Olympics. SENT: 580 words, photos. WITH OLY-BKL-US-FRANCE and OLY-BKL-CHINA-BELGIUM.

OLY-ATH-THE RECORD SETTERS: Better shoes, better tracks, better technique, better training. Any of that could explain how Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad have pushed hurdling into a new golden age. SENT: 730 words, photos.

OLY-WPO-WATER POLO: Spain and Greece are playing stingy defense in men’s water polo at the Tokyo Olympics. They are undefeated heading into the quarterfinals. SENT: 680 words, photos.

OLY-OLYMPIC KINDNESS: In an extraordinary Olympic Games where mental health has been front and center, acts of kindness are everywhere. The world’s most competitive athletes have been captured showing gentleness and warmth to one another. SENT: 780 words, photos.

OLY—ATH-TRACK AND FIELD: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico powered ahead of American Keni Harrison in the women’s 100-meter hurdles Monday, springing an upset and keeping the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.SENT: 700 words, photos.

OLY-GLF-SIBLING SPECIAL — Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland gave up her last semester of college eligibility to turn pro. She figured it was her best chance at returning to the Olympics, particularly meaningful because her brother could join her as a caddie. “He’s our miracle,” she says of Alexis, who has overcome autism to play college golf himself. SENT: 1020 words, photos. WITH OLY--GLF-XANDER’S GOLD.

OLY-BEIJING GAMES-FOREIGN JOURNALISTS: The IOC says the Olympics are only about the sports, and that no politics are allowed. This will be the mantra when the Beijing Winter Games open in six months. SENT: 1275 words, photos.

OLY-JAPAN-TSUNAMI RECOVERY: The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to help showcase northeastern Japan’s recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami a decade ago. But the coronavirus pandemic has limited spectators at Olympic events, including soccer and baseball, being held in the northeastern region. SENT: 460 words, photos.

OLY-NOT BEING THERE: At their halfway point, the Tokyo Olympics are still grappling with the fact that there are no crowds. But looking at the Games without fans is an opportunity to examine what spectators add to a public entertainment event, and what their absence takes away. SENT: 1150 words, photos.

OLY--EXPLAINER-BOXING DRAMA: For as long as boxing has been in the modern Olympics, fighters and fans have complained about it. Every good-faith attempt to improve the judging and officiating has been undone by more missteps. SENT: 890 words, photos.

OLY-GYM-EXPLAINER-GYMNASTICS HISTORY: The word gymnastics is derived from the ancient Greek “gymnazein,” meaning “to exercise naked.” The sport, now among the Olympics’ most beloved events, was born millennia ago, as young men trained for war in the buff. SENT: 670 words, photos.

