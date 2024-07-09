Jump to content

Watch live: Tony Blair speaks at Future of Britain Conference

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 09 July 2024 09:42
Watch live as former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair speaks at the Future of Britain Conference on Tuesday (9 July).

Sir Tony has warned that politics around the world is “splintering”, with the rise of the far right and far left in France and Donald Trump’s takeover of the US Republican Party.

The former prime minister said western politics is facing the challenge of turmoil within political parties, including the Republicans and increasingly the Democrats under Joe Biden.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4 Today’s programme, he said political systems are under threat from “new entrants”, adding that “the main parties there are parties that weren’t really in existence a few years ago”.

