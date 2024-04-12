Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot. Both hospitalized in stable condition

Authorities say a Toronto police officer has been stabbed and a suspect has been shot in the city’s west end

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 April 2024 22:22

A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect shot. Both hospitalized in stable condition

Show all 7

A Toronto police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot in the city’s west end, authorities said Friday.

Toronto police said in a post on the social media outlet X that both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized and in stable condition. They said it happened around 1:30 p.m. local time in the College Street and Lansdowne Avenue area.

The Toronto Police Association said in a social media post that the officer has non life-threatening injuries and that he is being supported by the union and his colleagues.

Images from the scene show yellow tape and police vehicles surrounding a plaza that includes a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Roads were blocked in the area as the investigation continued.

The Special Investigations Unit, which looks at cases in which a police officer has been involved in a serious injury or death, said more information will be released later Friday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in