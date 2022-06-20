Train strikes – live: Disruption could last until Christmas, union boss warns
Warning comes ahead of biggest walkout in three decades
Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike
Industrial action on the railways could stretch until Christmas, unions have warned as they prepare for the biggest strike in three decades.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, told the i newspaper that there “doesn’t seem to be much evidence at the moment that it’s going to go any other way”.
“The TSSA [union], which represents about 6000 Network Rail staff is balloting, Aslef, which along with us organises train drivers has about six or seven ballots being returned on July 11 – just a few weeks away. If there’s no settlement I can only see this escalating,” he said.
Meanwhile, a union source told the Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.
Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute that is due to see widespread strikes beginning tonight.
Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
RMT pay demands ‘unrealistic’, minister says
The RMTs demands on pay are "unrealistic", a Treasury minister has said.
Simon Clarke spoke to LBC Radio earlier as rail workers prepare to go on strike in the biggest industrial action in 30 years.
They are asking for a 7 per cent pay rise to offset soaring inflation.
More comments from Mr Clarke here:
Labour - transport secretary failing to take responsibility for finding solution
The transport secretary is failing to “step up” and take responsibility for finding a resolution to the rail strikes, Labour has claimed.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News she doesn’t want the strikes to go ahead but supports workers’ right to withdraw their labour.
“I find it utterly appalling, frankly, that Grant Shapps is refusing to step in...refusing to take responsibility...for finding a way forward,” she said.
Labour and unions are calling on ministers to get directly involved in the negotiations - the government says it is for the unions and their employers to find a way through the impasse.
More comments from Ms Haigh below:
Rail strikes 'will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn'
Experts have warned the government that the rail strikes could devastate Britain’s post-Covid recovery and cost key industries over a billion pounds.
My colleague Aisha Rimi reports:
Rail strikes ‘will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn’
Next week’s planned strike action will be the ‘biggest dispute on the network since 1989’
Which trains are running during the strike?
During the planned nationwide rail strikes for three dates in late June, only 22 per cent of passenger train services will run – most of them on key links to and from London.
Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days, from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.
At Network Rail, the infrastructure provider, the most critical roles in the day-to-day running of the railway are 5,000 signallers.
Management and other staff are expected to cover about half the network for about 11 hours per day. Many lines will see no trains.
Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open.
Across Great Britain, 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily passenger trains are expected to run.
All the trains running during nationwide rail strike
All the trains running during nationwide rail strike
In the forthcoming strikes by Network Rail signallers, only about 20% of lines will open for trains
Glastonbury faces travel chaos as it returns after three-year hiatus
Glastonbury will return this week for the first time in three years but faces travel chaos amid three days of major rail strikes.
The Somerset festival is finally celebrating its 50th year after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.
However, festival-goers face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton.
Read more:
Glastonbury faces travel chaos as it returns after three-year hiatus
The official coach partner has warned of congestion around the site.
Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes
Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes.
The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.
Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Read more:
Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes
The AA identified some of the roads it anticipates will be worst hit by queues this week.
Rail shutdown dominates front pages today
The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.
As the biggest rail shutdown in 30 years is set to start tonight, The Independent‘s lead story talks about unions urging ministers to find a solution.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.
The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.
What the papers say – June 20
What the papers say – June 20
Monday’s newspapers react to the rail shutdown which is about to hit the country.
Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute
Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes.
Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
The TUC is calling on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the dispute, saying it was “inflaming tensions” with comments such as threatening to “revoke” workers’ legal rights.
Read more:
Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute
Train and Tube services will be crippled by strikes this week in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.
Could there be strikes in other professions?
On that note, it appears there could be teaching and NHS staff strikes on the horizon.
Read up here:
Teaching and NHS unions warn of strike action unless government improves pay offers
General sectretary of teaching union says it ‘cannot avoid ballot’ without significant pay increase
