Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final

Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform

Via AP news wire
Sunday 08 September 2024 19:44

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final

Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.

Swift is at the men's final along with Travis Kelce on Sunday, four days after watching her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season with a victory.

The singing superstar was wearing a red-and-white checkered dress when she arrived for the match between American Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner of Italy. Kelce was dressed in a white shirt and sweater, looking dressed more appropriately for Wimbledon.

The couple sat in a box at Arthur Ashe Stadium along with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

