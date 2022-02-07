Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post on social media
Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it's a boy.
The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn't disclose the new baby's name.
The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22” and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi who turned four on Feb. 1.
Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.
Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.
