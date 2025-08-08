Justice Department subpoenas New York AG James as it investigates whether she violated Trump rights
The Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as it investigates whether she violated Trump’s civil rights. That’s according to people familiar with the matter on Friday.
The subpoenas mark an escalation of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to scrutinize perceived adversaries of the president, including those like James who had investigated Trump before his election win last November.
News of the subpoena comes as the Justice Department advances an investigation into the Trump-Russia probe that shadowed Trump for much of his first term as president and as the administration has engaged in a widespread purge from the workforce of law enforcement officials who had been involved in examining the activities of Trump and his supporters.