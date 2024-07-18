Jump to content

Watch live: Trump gives first speech since rally shooting at RNC

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 18 July 2024 21:49
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live as Donald Trump delivers the closing address of this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday evening (18 July).

Ahead of his speech, the former US president promised his remarks would be more moderate in tone, after calling for cooler rhetoric in the wake of the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last Saturday.

“I had all prepared an extremely tough speech, really good, all about the corrupt, horrible administration,” Trump told the New York Post earlier this week. “But I threw it away.”

“I want to try to unite our country,” he continued.

Trump is set to take the stage at 9pm local time and is expected to speak for 90 minutes.

