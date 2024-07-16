Trump appears emotional as he enters Republican convention with bandaged ear

Donald Trump appeared to be emotional as he entered the Republican National Convention’s opening night with a bandage over his right ear on Monday, 15 July, two days after surviving an attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The former president was shot in the ear as he spoke on stage in Butler, with blood seen on the side of his head.

Mr Trump did not address the hall on Monday, but smiled and occasionally waved as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

He eventually joined his newly-announced running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, to listen to speeches.