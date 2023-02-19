Watch live as Antony Blinken visits earthquake-struck Turkey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the US secretary of state visits Turkey in the aftermath of powerful and devastating earthquakes.

This feed shows Antony Blinken during his trip as he observes the scale of the damage left behind after buildings were reduced to rubble.

The death toll has crossed 46,000 people as of Sunday, 19 February, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history.

Freezing conditions have been working against rescue operations, putting increased pressure on the missions.

After stopping at Incirlik Air Base to see relief and recovery operations, he will travel to Ankara for anticipated talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Blinken started his six-day trip to Europe at the Munich Security Conference where he joined Kamala Harris in representing the Biden administration.

Twelve days on from the earthquakes, rescue missions are racing against time to reach any survivors as the window to save them narrows.

