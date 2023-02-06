For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scores of people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, 6 February.

As of early Monday, the death toll was over 360 people, with scores more injured by the impact.

This feed shows rescue crews searching for survivors in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, in the aftermath.

The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he added.

Rescue crews have been scrambling through the rubble in southeast Turkey to try and find and help those trapped under.

Italian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake early on Monday morning

