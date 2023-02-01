Watch live: Tyre Nichols laid to rest in funeral service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners are gathering to bid farewell to Tyre Nichols at a funeral service in Memphis, Tennassee.

The 29-year-old will be laid to rest today, 1 February, after he died days after a brutal beating by police officers.

Five officers have been charged with the murder of the father who was kicked and punched during a traffic stop on 7 January.

He passed away in hospital three days later, in a condition his mother described as being “beaten to a pulp.”

Bodycam footage was released to the public on Friday, 27 January, sparking national and international outrage.

Vice President Kamala Harris, veteran civil rights campaigner the Reverend Al Sharpton, and prominent attorney Ben Crump are among those expected to attend the service.

The original service time was pushed to 1pm local time due to poor weather conditions and traffic.

It is taking place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

