Man, 25, charged after several stolen vehicles recovered

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after eight stolen vehicles were recovered in Aberdeenshire.

The stolen vehicles were recovered from Walker Lane and Cairngorm Drive in Aberdeen and from a premises near Maryculter.

The vehicles had been stolen from various locations in Aberdeen and northern England throughout November and December this year.

The man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on January 16.

Detective sergeant Sam Harris said: “We appreciate the impact theft has on the local community and we will continue to tackle these crimes.

“It sounds simple but always remember to lock your car. This is the simplest way to keep your car safe.

“Get into the habit of locking the car every time you leave it and ensure your windows are closed.

“Never leave items on show, as this could be an invitation to opportunistic thieves – mobile phones, electronic equipment, coins, tools, bags and any other valuables should be removed from the vehicle or placed in the boot.”

For more advice on protecting your car, please visit: www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/road-safety/protecting-your-car/