Ministerial cars ‘not free taxis to the football’, says Findlay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ministerial cars are not “free taxis to the football”, Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said as he hit out at Health Secretary Neil Gray.

Mr Gray has been under pressure after it emerged he had attended three games of Aberdeen FC – the team he supports – at Hampden by invitation of the Scottish Football Association, and was chauffeured there in an official vehicle.

The Health Secretary is expected to make a statement at Holyrood on the issue on Thursday afternoon, but has been defended by colleagues including Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Findlay said: “These luxury cars, they’re not free taxis to the football for SNP ministers.

“Neil Gray claims he attended these games to discuss essential Government business.

“He tells us that the social impact investment in sport was on the agenda, this just so happened to be during a major cup tie for the team that he supports.

“In the real world, his excuses lack any credibility – SNP ministers are having us on.”

Responding, Mr Swinney said: “I expect ministers to be engaged with a variety of stakeholders in events and gatherings around the country, whether they are cultural, societal, social or sporting events.

“That has always been the case in every administration in the United Kingdom and I would expect my ministers to do exactly that.”

Mr Swinney went on to say the Health Secretary has undertaken 347 engagements since he took up the job, just five of which were sporting events.