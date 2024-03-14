STV journalists to take strike action in ongoing pay row, union says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Scottish broadcaster has been told to “wake up and listen to its staff” by a union, as its journalists prepare for strike action in an ongoing pay dispute.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said on Monday that news reporting staff at STV will strike after voting by 89% in favour of industrial action.

The NUJ says this is due to last-minute talks with Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) resulting in STV’s management refusing to offer to resolve a pay dispute.

There is now expected to be disruption throughout the summer, as journalists walk out of newsrooms and onto picket lines.

STV said contingency plans are in place for the strike.

Strike dates have yet to be announced, however, NUJ members who work for the broadcaster are to meet on Tuesday to discuss the form and timescale of industrial action.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, the NUJ’s national organiser for Scotland said: “This is an overwhelming result which should make the STV board wake up and listen to its staff.

“Our members are dedicated and talented professionals who have made STV Scotland’s most-watched peak-time TV channel for the fifth consecutive year – but they have had enough of being told they should accept below inflation pay rises at a time when the company boasts of record revenues.

“This situation is quickly resolvable as soon as the company comes back to the table with a fair offer, but the longer they refuse to do so, the angrier advertisers and audiences will get as their favourite programmes are affected.”

It comes as STV, which holds the licence for Channel 3 in central and north Scotland, announced they made £168.4 million in revenue last year.

The union said despite this, the company has said it can not afford to grant journalists a pay rise which matches inflation for all employees, citing difficult marketing conditions last year.

The NUJ said it asked for a 6% increase.

An STV spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed by the outcome of this vote by NUJ members.

“Virtually all business sectors are facing sustained economic challenges. This is the most difficult and prolonged advertising downturn that the commercial media sector has faced and STV is not immune from it.

“In this climate, the offer made to NUJ members is both fair and financially responsible.

“We have a track record of looking after our people and supporting their financial wellbeing. In addition to salary awards at or in excess of inflation over recent years, with the exception of during Covid, we have made a number of additional cost of living and bonus payments to colleagues over the past two years when many other companies have not.

“The NUJ is demanding a 6% pay increase, which is significantly ahead of both current and projected inflation levels. STV’s pay award will increase salaries by at least inflation for over half of STV’s news colleagues, with only higher earners falling below that level – a differentiated approach explicitly endorsed by the NUJ in late 2023. This offer has been accepted by broadcasting union, Bectu, and is already in place across the rest of our business.

“In addition, we have indicated a willingness to consider introducing a material bonus opportunity for colleagues in 2024 in the event that market conditions improve and we would urge the NUJ to engage with us on this offer.

“Contingency plans are in place should the NUJ decide to go ahead with their strike.”