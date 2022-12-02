Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Action against Just Stop Oil must be ‘within the law’, says London Mayor

Rishi Sunak pledged on Thursday that police will have whatever powers required to crack down on disruptive protests.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 02 December 2022 14:21
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sadiq Khan has warned the Government response to protest has to be “within the law”, after the Prime Minister and Home Secretary met with police chiefs in Downing Street on Thursday to discuss action by Just Stop Oil.

Rishi Sunak pledged following the meeting, that police will have whatever powers required to crack down on disruptive environmental protests, as he called it “completely unacceptable” ordinary people were having their lives disrupted.

On Friday, the Mayor of London said: “I think when you protest you should do what you can to try to encourage the public to join your campaign. You have got to protest in a way that is lawful, safe and peaceful and I worry that some of the tactics used by Just Stop Oil is driving people away from joining the campaign to tackle the climate emergency and is doing nothing to change the opinion of the Government.”

But speaking as he visited a homeless charity in Lambeth, Mr Khan also warned that protest is a “cornerstone” of British democracy.

I’ve said to the police whatever they need from government they will have in terms of new powers

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

Recommended

Mr Kahn said: “What the Government has got to realise though, is that protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and they have got to make sure they take action within the law.”

Police chiefs described a “constructive” meeting with Suella Braverman and policing minister Chris Philp to discuss tackling the tactics used by Just Stop Oil protest groups.

The Prime Minister, asked by broadcasters whether ministers will bring in new legislation or boost powers for officers, said: “I’ve said to the police whatever they need from government they will have in terms of new powers.”

Just Stop Oil protests have caused significant disruption in recent months, with the protests condemned by senior government figures.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on Thursday suggested efforts by officers are having an effect on the protestors.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in