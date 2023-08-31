Councils report rise in homeless figures for Afghans on hotel move deadline day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The percentage of Afghans presenting to councils as homeless has risen in the past month, figures from councils have suggested on the deadline day for people to leave hotel accommodation.

More than a fifth (22%) of Afghans who had previously been in so-called bridging hotels in England and Wales since being resettled to the UK after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 were in this situation, the Local Government Association (LGA) said.

The organisation, which represents councils, branded it “wrong” that some families were having to leave hotels “only to then end up having to move into temporary accommodation”.

The LGA surveyed councils with bridging hotels in their areas, and received responses from 22 out of the 45 by Thursday morning.

The LGA surveyed councils with bridging hotels in their areas, and received responses from 22 out of the 45 by Thursday morning.

The Government gave a deadline of August 31 for all Afghan nationals to have moved out of hotels into more settled accommodation, but local authorities had warned that when eviction notices were handed out months ago some would end up facing homelessness.

The LGA said its latest figures were up 3% from 19% at the beginning of August, adding that its survey would remain open for responses until the end of the day.

LGA chairman Shaun Davies described the “huge pressure” on councils who were already dealing with record numbers of households living in temporary accommodation and “an acute shortage of housing across the country”.

He said: "Councils share the Government's determination to get Afghan families out of hotels and into permanent homes. Hotels have closed to Afghan households across the country and – as we feared – councils are seeing families presenting to them as homeless as a result.

He said: “Councils share the Government’s determination to get Afghan families out of hotels and into permanent homes. Hotels have closed to Afghan households across the country and – as we feared – councils are seeing families presenting to them as homeless as a result.

He said more co-operative work was needed with Government "to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan families that doesn't simply pass costs and responsibility from Government to councils".

“With record numbers of households already living in temporary accommodation and an acute shortage of housing across the country, this is adding huge pressure onto councils on the ground and disruption and distress for families, some of whom are particularly vulnerable.”

He said more co-operative work was needed with Government “to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan families that doesn’t simply pass costs and responsibility from Government to councils”.

Speaking on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “very good progress” had been made on the issue.

He refused to be drawn when asked whether the deadline would be met, and instead emphasised costs of hotel accommodation for “illegal migrants”.

He told GB News: “We’ve made very good progress on that and it speaks to a broader challenge we have that at the moment we’ve got the country spending millions of pounds a day to house illegal migrants in hotels … more broadly, this is not about tomorrow or the day after.

“We’ve got to end the situation where we spend millions of pounds a day housing illegal migrants in hotels.”

The UK promised a safe haven for thousands of people who fled their home country as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago.

The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) and Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which were set up to help Afghans resettle in the UK during the takeover, were both legal routes created by the Home Office.