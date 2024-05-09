Camilla feeds donkeys and horses while hosting equine charity reception

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen fed carrots to donkeys and horses as she hosted a reception for a “remarkable” equine welfare charity at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla met Alfie the donkey and LaLa, a Shetland pony, along with famous charity supporters as she marked the 90th anniversary of Brooke on Thursday.

Camilla has held the role of president for the UK-based international charity, which protects and improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules, since 2006.

Founded in 1934 initially to support abandoned horses from the First World War, Brooke has gone on to help 1.4 million working animals directly and now works across three continents and 15 countries.

Camilla saw the organisation’s work first hand when she visited a Donkey Care Club during a state visit to Kenya last year.

She was first introduced to Alfie and LaLa in the palace’s quadrangle where she snapped a carrot in two before asking “Are you greedy, Alfie?” as she fed the donkey.

Camilla then patted LaLa on the nose and back as she offered more of the carrot to eat, and noted how both animals were “about my size” before also meeting and feeding the horses.

The Queen then headed into a reception in the Bow Room where she met several famous guests, including broadcaster Alastair Stewart and former newsreader Angela Rippon, charity staff and Ann Searight, the founder’s granddaughter.

After she was shown a short video, Camilla cut a Brooke anniversary cake and received a framed gift.

Giving a short speech, she said: “Can I thank you all for your support – it (Brooke) is the most remarkable charity.”

Stewart, the charity’s patron, said riding was one of his biggest hobbies at boarding school as a child, and he now owns two donkeys.

He told reporters during the reception: “In the charity world, there are lots of good causes but they’re not all brilliantly run.

“Brooke is very well run, it doesn’t waste money (and) it treats its supporters extremely well.”

Asked about the Queen, Stewart said Camilla was “a hands-on president” who knew “an awful lot” about the charity’s work.

He added: “I think Brooke ticks all the boxes – it looks after animals, it looks after people, it helps people look after animals and it helps animals look after people. It’s a perfect circle and I love it.”

Chris Wainwright, chief executive of Brooke, said: “We are so lucky to have (Camilla’s) support. It means everything to our staff, the communities that we work in, our partners, and just having the support of someone as high profile as Her Majesty gives us the opportunity to engage with a whole different and wider audience.

“It shows that actually our cause is important, and that’s the main thing for us.”

Mr Wainwright added: “It’s a huge milestone for us, but to be recognised by Her Majesty and for her to host a reception for us, is fantastic for the people that make Brooke happen.”

Rippon said: “I’ve been a rider for a very long time, and I love animals full stop but obviously have a special affinity with and for horses.

“I just think that if you care about animals, you have to sometimes stand up and be counted and do something practical for their welfare, and being associated with Brooke means that I can do that.”

The reception comes after the Queen also hosted the first garden party of the year with the King and other royal family members at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.