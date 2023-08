For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The months-long wait for A-level results has ended for thousands of students.

The opening of envelopes was an anxious moment for many teenagers but there were lots of smiles those heading off to university after two years of study.

In the West Midlands, there was relief and joy for teenagers at a school in Sutton Coldfield.