What the papers say – August 20

The NHS dominates the front pages at the start of the weekend.

PA Reporter
Saturday 20 August 2022 04:10
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by concerns over the impact winter will have on the NHS.

The Daily Telegraph reports hospitals have been told to prepare a public awareness campaign for people to “minimise” pressure on urgent and emergency services, amid concerns the NHS is already experiencing strain at levels usually seen at the peak of the cold season.

Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with Liz Truss’s past comments on the health service, where the Tory leadership contender said she supported cuts to the NHS.

And the Daily Mail reports the NHS has spent more than £1 million on “woke” staff networks.

Elsewhere, The Times leads with Michael Gove publicly backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, while the i says just 33% of voters are in favour of Ms Truss’s tax cuts plan.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star report Sir Alex Ferguson has appeared in court to defend Ryan Giggs.

There are fears for high streets as “spiralling” energy bills bring cafes, restaurants and shops to the brink, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says a Government report has revealed the nation’s migrant crisis could last “five years and beyond”.

The Sun reports actor Stephen Tompkinson has been accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm after a “late-night bust-up”.

And Wall Street investors have issued a warning following a major stock market rally, according to FT Weekend.

