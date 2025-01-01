Ex-diplomat and man who wants to become father among Traitors contestants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former British diplomat and a man who wants to use his prize money to help him become a father are among the new contestants on The Traitors.

The BBC reality gameshow will return on New Year’s Day, and see a group of strangers meet at a castle in the Scottish Highlands to play a game which will test their trust, as well as their skills in detection and backstabbing – with the chance of winning up to £120,000.

One of those taking part is former British diplomat Alexander, 38, who said he joined the show to try something new.

The Londoner also said he thought it would “be fun to bring my diplomatic skills to the game – a diplomat is meant to win people over and be good at influencing and negotiating, and finally, it’s a show with heart.”

He will be joined on the series by care manager Alex, 29, who lives in Whitby, who says he will spend the prize money on becoming a father for the first time if he wins.

He said: “Me and my wife aren’t able to have biological children and it’s obviously very expensive to start IVF so that would be the first thing on the list.

“I’m desperate to be a dad, I’m just a big kid and just always wanted to be a dad. So that will be first on the list.

“And then just boring stuff, pay off debt, take my family on a holiday, all that sort of stuff. You know, give them a bit of a treat.”

Model and beautician Olivia, 26 from Horsham, had an eye removed and underwent chemotherapy when she was just 14.

Speaking about what she would bring to the show, the contestant said: “I’m so excited for the missions.

“I’m a fighter, I’ve been through a lot in life, I had my eye removed at 14 and at the time I didn’t cope with it very well.

“When I had my eye removed, I had to adjust to a whole way of living.

“At the age of 14 all my friends were experiencing being a teenager and growing into adulthood, and I was starting chemotherapy.

“I’ve always just got on with it, I’ve never dwelled on it, and I’ve adjusted to my new life. I think that comes with everything now, I never give up, I always push and I want to succeed.

“I’ve got a baby boy now, and I’ve never been away from him. He’s 15-months-old, so I wouldn’t be going into The Traitors if it wasn’t important to me, I’m doing it for him.

“I’ve got a few phobias and if I was faced with them, I would still take them on because I don’t want to let the team down.”

Another contestant, communication scientist Yin, 34, from Berkshire said she thought she would be successful on the show as it is “all about communication”.

She added: “It would be the perfect opportunity for me to exercise my discipline of communication science.

“More specifically, The Traitors is about rhetoric – the art and science of persuasive communication.

“This is my specialty, and I am so obsessed with it that I have a PhD from Oxford in the subject.

“Analysing how information and emotion are transmitted between individuals and social groups gets me going like nothing else.”

In the show, a group of traitors must secretly murder their fellow players without getting caught, while the faithful attempt to banish the traitors from the game.

Those left at the end have a chance of winning a chunk of the prize, but if a traitor survives until the end they can take the full prize.

The Traitors will return for its third series at 8pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One and iPlayer.