Royals and celebrities send love on World Cancer Day to people with the disease

The royal family has sent love to people facing cancer on World Cancer Day, sharing video messages of support from celebrities also diagnosed with the disease.

Both the King and the Princess of Wales were treated for cancer last year, with Kate now in remission and Charles having ongoing treatment.

A message on the monarchy’s official social media accounts on Tuesday read: “This World Cancer Day, we are sending love to all those navigating a cancer diagnosis – as well as the incredible doctors, nurses, charities and families who work tirelessly to support them.”

Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, Strictly star Amy Dowden and TV presenter Victoria Derbyshire, who both had breast cancer, and radio presenter Adele Roberts, who was treated for bowel cancer, all filmed segments.

Sir Chris said: “We’re all in this together. You’re not alone. Keep living life every single day. Keep smiling and don’t forget to enjoy the here and the now.”

Dowden said she was sending “love, strength and thoughts” to those affected by cancer.

She added: “I remember after I was diagnosed a nurse telling me to stop holding it all in. If I needed to have a good cry to let it out.”

Roberts said: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and, if you can, do something every day that makes you truly happy.

“When I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, it was overwhelming.

“I knew I couldn’t control what it did to my body, but I was determined not to let it affect my spirit. You’ve got this. Lots of love.”

Also appearing were Olympic diver Tom Daley, whose father died from cancer in 2011, fashion stylist and presenter Gok Wan, whose teenage family member was treated for leukaemia, TV presenter Fearne Cotton, who is patron of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, and former boxer Johnny Nelson, whose father had prostate cancer.

The post also suggested people in need of support should contact the charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK, of which the King is patron, and Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president.

On Monday, Kate released a photograph of herself to mark World Cancer Day, taken by her son Prince Louis.

The princess was snapped outdoors by the young royal on a wintry day and shown with her arms out-stretched in the middle of a woodland area.

The image was posted alongside a personal message from Kate which read: “Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease.”