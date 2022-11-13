Jump to content

Woman, 91, shares Clydebank Blitz memories to mark Remembrance Sunday

Lorna Graham and her family spent two days in an Anderson shelter during one of Scotland’s most devastating air raids in March 1941.

Lauren Gilmour
Sunday 13 November 2022 19:16
Lorna Graham lived in Clydebank during the Second World War (Greenan Manor/PA)
Lorna Graham lived in Clydebank during the Second World War (Greenan Manor/PA)

A care home resident has shared her memories of taking refuge in an Anderson shelter for two days during the Clydebank Blitz to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Lorna Graham, 91, lived in Clydebank during the Second World War and has recalled how she and her family endured one of Scotland’s most devastating air raids in 1941.

She was nine-years-old during the Blitz which occurred on March 13 and 14 and said it was her father’s knowledge of building trenches during the First World War which saved her family’s life during the air raid.

Her father, Andrew, had previously fought in the Battle of the Somme during the First World War and was an engineer. He was concerned about instructions which had been provided by the Ministry of Defence on the construction of the Anderson shelter.

He dug the base of the shelter much deeper every day to ensure it matched the measurements of a First World War shelter.

“My father’s actions saved the lives of our family,” Ms Graham said.

When we were hiding in the Anderson shelter, my parents continually assured myself and my sister Anne to not be afraid. They told us that it was just a great adventure

Lorna Graham

She recalled being told by her parents they were on a “great adventure”.

She added: “When we were hiding in the Anderson shelter, my parents continually assured myself and my sister Anne to not be afraid. They told us that it was just a great adventure.”

Ms Graham and her family were moved to a farm in Ayrshire after their house was destroyed by the bombs, along with all of their possessions.

It is important we keep telling these stories to educate future generations of these events, and to pay respects to those who endured this hardship

Care home manager Elaine Hughes

Over two nights – March 13/14 and 14/15 1941 – Luftwaffe targeted industrial sites along Clydeside.

Glasgow suffered the most fatalities, but relative to its population, Clydebank was the worst affected.

Elaine Hughes, care home manager at Greenan Manor, commented: “Lorna is a much-loved resident here at Greenan Manor, and her courage to share this remarkable story with us is admirable.

“It is important we keep telling these stories to educate future generations of these events, and to pay respects to those who endured this hardship.”

