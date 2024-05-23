Horizon victims who lost appeal to be included in Scottish legislation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Bill to exonerate victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal in Scotland has completed its second parliamentary hurdle, with those who have lost an appeal against their conviction set to be included.

But the Post Office (Horizon System) Offences (Scotland) Bill will now be put on hold until the UK-wide legislation is passed to ensure subpostmasters and subpostmistresses north of the border are able to access the redress scheme.

MSPs voted to treat the Bill as emergency legislation earlier this month, expediting its passage and meaning stage two would be done before all MSPs in the Holyrood chamber as opposed to by a committee.

In a largely consensual debate, one of the key changes to the legislation will see the Bill include those who have lost an appeal against their conviction.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “We know now that in many appeal cases, members of the judiciary would not be aware of the Horizon system issues at the time of appeal decisions.

“And even if an appeal was considered after the problems with Horizon were known about, any convictions considered on appeal would have been subject to a different test than convictions that are quashed by this Bill.

“These amendments will ensure that every person whose conviction meets the criteria of the Bill will be treated equally and will have their convictions quashed, regardless of previous appeal decisions.”

Ms Constance said she has sought assurances from UK minister Kevin Hollinrake that the change will not impact on the access of victims to the redress scheme.

“The assurance that I received cleared the way for me to lodge these amendments and ensure that postmasters who previously sought to appeal their convictions are not treated less favourably than their peers,” she said.

The Bill passed its first stage unanimously on Tuesday and its second stage on Thursday came as Ms Constance said she could not rule out recalling Holyrood during summer recess if the UK legislation is passed while MSPs are away.