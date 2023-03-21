Man charged with sending grossly offensive message Angela Rayner

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with sending a grossly offensive message and an indecent message to the deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner.

David Perry, 66, has been charged under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

Perry, from Weybridge in Surrey, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 11.

The allegations relate to an email sent to Ms Rayner, who represents Ashton-under-Lyne, on May 2 last year, Greater Manchester Police said.