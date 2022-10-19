Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trevelyan indicates plan to cut flight delay compensation could be dropped

The Transport Secretary agreed with criticism of her predecessor Grant Shapps’ proposal.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 19 October 2022 13:30
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped (Victoria Jones/PA)
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has indicated plans to overhaul compensation for domestic flight delays could be dropped.

She agreed with criticism of her predecessor Grant Shapps’ proposal to introduce a model similar to the one used by train companies, which links payouts to the cost of tickets.

That would lead to many passengers receiving less than under the current system, which allows passengers to claim £220 for delays of more than three hours.

You're caused huge inconvenience and extra expense

Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP

Questioning Ms Trevelyan at the Commons’ Transport Select Committee, Labour MP Ben Bradshaw said: “The industry is pushing to have a railway-style compensation system, which in the view of many, including consumer groups and the travelling public, is completely different from air travel.

Recommended

“If your flight is cancelled or delayed you often end up having to pay for a hotel, you’re caused huge inconvenience and extra expense.

“The idea all you’ll get back is a fraction of the actual fare or even the full fare would not be adequate, would it?”

Ms Trevelyan replied: “I agree.”

She went on: “We need to make sure that the passenger is compensated if there is a problem.”

Under the plan consulted on by the Department for Transport (DfT) earlier this year, passengers would be entitled to:

– For a delay of more than one hour but less than two hours – 25% of the ticket price

– For a delay of more than two hours but less than three hours – 50% of the ticket price

– For a delay of more than three hours – 100% of the ticket price

Recommended

The DfT did not specify which categories delays of exactly two and three hours would fall into.

Airlines avoid paying compensation for disruption caused by events outside their control, such as extreme weather, security alerts and restricted air traffic control operations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in