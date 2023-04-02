Jump to content

Archbishop of Canterbury leads Palm Sunday procession

The head of the Church of England joined a parade in the Kent city.

Ben Mitchell
Sunday 02 April 2023 14:40
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (right) leads a Palm Sunday procession through Canterbury in Kent ahead of the Palm Sunday eucharist in the city's Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (right) leads a Palm Sunday procession through Canterbury in Kent ahead of the Palm Sunday eucharist in the city’s Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has led a procession through the streets of Canterbury to mark Palm Sunday.

The clergy and congregation of Canterbury Cathedral joined the parade through the Kent city for the celebration of the first day of Holy Week and the last Sunday of Lent.

The feast celebrates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem ahead of his death and resurrection.

The clergy carried palm branches to represent those which were scattered in front of Jesus as he rode into Jerusalem, while palms woven into cross-shapes were handed out to the congregation.

Also taking part in the parade were two donkeys to represent the pack animal said to have carried Jesus.

The Church of England procession included a blessing of the palms followed by a eucharist service at the cathedral.

