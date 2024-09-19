Appointments to Windsor Framework panel welcomed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The appointment of members of a new independent monitoring panel for the Windsor Framework has been welcomed.

Aidan Reilly, a former director of customs policy and strategy at HMRC, customs and international trade adviser Anna Jerzewska and former Invest NI chief Alastair Hamilton have been appointed to the Windsor Framework Independent Monitoring Panel.

The panel is to monitor and report on the implementation of the Windsor Framework so that Government and other authorities are held to account.

The body and Intertrade UK were both proposed in the Safeguarding the Union Command Paper aimed at addressing concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangement.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn said the government is committed to implementing the Windsor Framework and taking all steps necessary to protect the UK internal market.

“The Independent Monitoring Panel will play a key role in monitoring and reporting on the implementation of the Windsor Framework,” he said.

“I am pleased that three highly respected experts have agreed to join the panel, and welcome them to their roles.”

Former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster, who is chairwoman of Intertrade UK, said she is passionate about promoting trade within the UK internal market.

“I also look forward to working with the members of the Independent Monitoring Panel in providing advice and facilitation to help businesses expand their activities across the UK and to strengthen these important economic links,” she said.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson welcomed the appointments, but said there is “still much to do”.

“In our negotiations with the then Government, we secured an Independent Monitoring Panel to provide oversight of the workings of new arrangements and to ensure the Government and other public bodies are held to account for delivering in a pragmatic way the outworkings of new arrangements,” he said.

“Today’s appointments are a welcome step, and we will continue to assess the work of the panel.

“The establishment of Intertrade UK is another important step towards boosting internal trade, and to promote the full extent of the UK’s market to businesses and traders.

“The appointment of Baroness Arlene Foster is a positive step given her vast experience in promoting Northern Ireland’s economy.

“There remains much more to do and we will continue to work with the new Government in that respect.

“Building on the progress to date, we will continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border it creates.”