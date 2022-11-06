Jump to content

Woodland house used as a retreat by Sherlock Holmes author for sale

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s former Bignell Wood home in the New Forest has an asking price of just under £3 million.

Danielle Desouza
Sunday 06 November 2022 11:51
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Alamy/PA)
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (Alamy/PA)

A house in the New Forest which Sir Arthur Conan Doyle used as a retreat has been put on the market at just under £3 million.

Estate agent Spencers New Forest said the Sherlock Holmes creator regularly used Bignell Wood, at Brook near Lyndhurst, from 1924 to 1930 after buying it as a birthday present for his second wife Jean.

They said Sir Arthur was first drawn to the New Forest in Hampshire while researching for his book The White Company – a historical adventure published in 1891 set during the Hundred Years’ War.

Minstead, about two miles north of Lyndhurst, was referred to several time in the book, and Sir Arthur and Jean are buried in the churchyard of All Saints in the village.

The detached cottage, with an asking price of £2,950,000 and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 10 living rooms.

Other amenities include a terrace, music studio, a greenhouse, garage and workshop, a barn with three stables and around six acres of woodlands which surround the house.

Spencers New Forest added that one of the standout features of the property is its “own private wooden walkway across the stream”, which has a “winding path” leading to the entrance.

More information can be found at: spencersnewforest.com/property-sales/brook-lyndhurst-25409136-4/

