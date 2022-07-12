Tram passengers face disruption because of fresh strikes by workers in pay row
Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday following similar action last month.
Tram services will be severely disrupted this week because of a fresh strike by workers in a dispute over pay.
Members of Aslef on Croydon Tramlink will walk out on Wednesday and Thursday following similar action last month.
Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Croydon Tramlink and London Underground, said workers are facing a real terms wage cut.
“Our members do a difficult and demanding job, working round-the-clock shifts over 364 days of the year. They deserve a fair pay settlement.”
Trish Ashton, Transport for London’s director of rail and sponsored services, said: “It is disappointing this industrial action is going ahead.
“We urge Tram Operations Ltd and Aslef to urgently find a solution to avoid disruption to customers.
“All customers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday are advised to check before they make their journeys.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.