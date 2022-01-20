£16m lost to fraud and error in Covid business support schemes, MSPs told

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard from Audit Scotland officials on Thursday.

Neil Pooran
Thursday 20 January 2022 12:25
The public purse lost at least £16 million to fraud and errors in Covid business support schemes (Jane Barlow/PA)
The public purse lost at least £16 million to fraud and errors in Covid business support schemes (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fraud and errors in Covid business support schemes cost the public purse at least £16 million, auditors have told MSPs

Between 1% and 2% of the two main schemes – which paid out a total of £1.6 billion – are thought to have been lost to fraud and error.

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard from Audit Scotland officials on Thursday, following their analysis of the Scottish Government’s yearly consolidated accounts.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said the Government had accepted a higher level of risk than usual given the urgent need to deliver support during the pandemic.

He said: “Headline level, the Government’s own assessment is that between 1% and 2% of that spending will be attributable to fraud and error.

Recommended

“So somewhere between £16 million and £32 million of that is likely to have been spent not in accordance with the associated laws.

“In our judgment, £16 million to £32 million of course is a hugely significant amount of public spending that hasn’t been spent properly.

“But in the overall materiality of the Government’s accounts, we’ve already mentioned this morning of £50 billion, we’re satisfied that the accounts are fairly stated.”

Committee member Willie Coffey asked about efforts to recover money which was distributed due to fraud or error.

Audit Scotland audit director Michael Oliphant said between 14% and 30% of business support applications had been rejected, which suggested there was a “good control framework” in place.

Recommended

He said that at the end of the last financial year, just over £1 million had been recovered and 150 recovery cases were under way.

The committee also heard that fraud and error in benefits delivered by the UK Department for Work and Pensions led to overpayments of an estimated £65.4 million in Scotland during the year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in