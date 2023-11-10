Former Home And Away star Johnny Ruffo dies after brain cancer battle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has died six years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 35-year-old made his first appearance as character Chris Harrington in popular Australian soap Home And Away in 2013, two years after appearing in the final of X Factor Australia.

A statement on his official Instagram said: “It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors.”

The statement described Ruffo as a “very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy”.

In August 2017, Ruffo announced that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer and was starting “aggressive treatment”.

“Johnny was very determined and had a strong will,” the statement continued.

“He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could.

“Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”