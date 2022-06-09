Bafta award-winning costume designer opens museum and theatre for young people

John Bright’s decades-spanning career has seen him make costumes for films such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and The King’s Speech.

Katie Boyden
Thursday 09 June 2022 13:10
John Bright, costume designer and founder of The Bright Foundation (left) and actor Jim Broadbent (right) help Piper Wren with a rehearsal of a poem created for the launch of the Bright Foundation Barn Theatre and Museum at Rodgers Farm in Westfield, Hastings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
John Bright, costume designer and founder of The Bright Foundation (left) and actor Jim Broadbent (right) help Piper Wren with a rehearsal of a poem created for the launch of the Bright Foundation Barn Theatre and Museum at Rodgers Farm in Westfield, Hastings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

A Bafta award-winning costume designer has opened a museum and theatre to teach local young people about the arts.

John Bright’s decades-spanning career has seen him make costumes for films such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and The King’s Speech and TV shows like The Crown and Downtown Abbey.

He has now launched the Bright Foundation, a philanthropic effort based in Hastings, East Sussex, featuring a toy museum and theatre.

Mr Bright bought the former barn eight years ago and Thursday’s launch has been attended and supported by celebrities including Jim Broadbent and Jeremy Irons.

A view of toys collected by John Bright (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The foundation will invite children from local schools to workshops and events in the hope they will learn there is more to life than exams, encouraging “soft education”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Bright said: “What I hope they will take away is understanding that there’s more to life than just going to school and coming home.

“I want to widen their horizons so they can enjoy some of the possibilities I had as a child.

“I had a rather Victorian dad but he was very, very giving in what I could do.

“I built a puppet theatre in our conservatory and used our dining room as a workshop.

“I was lucky they would allow me to do that, so I thought it would be nice to share some of that with people.”

The first workshops are set to begin on June 27, with nine sessions planned.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in