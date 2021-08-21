UK government using taxpayer money to fund Bahraini body accused of covering up torture and rape

Exclusive from Maya Oppenheim: UK government’s ‘secretive’ multi-million-pound support for Gulf countries includes support for controversial body

Saturday 21 August 2021 12:49
Exclusive: ‘I was shocked the person who was the head of police station where I was sexually assaulted and tortured was the beneficiary of a British taxpayers scheme,’ says Najah Yusuf
The UK government has been using British taxpayer’s money to fund a Bahraini government institution accused of “whitewashing” the torture and rape of women’s rights activists, The Independent can reveal.

Freedom of Information requests show the British government’s “secretive” multi-million-pound support for nations in the Gulf region includes support for a highly controversial body alleged to have covered up evidence of the rape and torture of two female activists in 2017.

Najah Yusuf and Ebtisam AlSaegh, the two campaigners who allege they were sexually assaulted by the Bahraini authorities, have now hit out at the UK government for funding the human rights investigatory institution in Bahrain, known as the National Intelligence Agency Ombudsman.

