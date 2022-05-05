What the papers say – May 6
The papers are led by the UK’s highest inflation figures in 40 years as voters went to the polls in local elections.
Inflation, the cost of living and interest rates dominate Friday’s front pages.
The Guardian, the Daily Express and Metro lead on inflation heading to 10%.
The Daily Mail adds that the situation will see the “biggest pay drop since 1990”, and the i says there will be “no help” before the next Budget.
The Daily Mirror asks: “Why won’t they help?”
The Financial Times reports on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates.
The Bank’s warning about a potential recession is front page of The Daily Telegraph and The Independent.
The Times reports on pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to “slash” taxes to avoid a shrinking economy.
Elsewhere, the Three Lions anthem has been saved, according to The Sun.
And the Daily Star leads on this week’s anticipated heat wave.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.