BBC journalists to vote on offer aimed at resolving jobs dispute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC journalists are to vote on an offer aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over jobs.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said if there is a yes vote, the industrial dispute and industrial action will end.

NUJ members across BBC Local (covering radio, TV and online) have been involved in a protracted dispute over job cuts and changes to programming.

The journalists have taken four days of strike action, along with a long-running work to rule, following two strike ballots.

Members will now have their say on this offer, which addresses some of the most pressing industrial concerns Paul Siegert, NUJ

The ballot on the new offer ends on November 13.

Paul Siegert, NUJ broadcasting official, said: “Members will now have their say on this offer, which addresses some of the most pressing industrial concerns – including avoiding compulsory redundancies and improving redeployment, pay protection, workload and movement on news bulletins.

“Whatever the outcome of this industrial dispute, the NUJ will continue to fight and argue that there should be 39 local radio stations, properly funded, all producing genuinely local output with their own bespoke live news bulletins.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have always been committed to engaging with the trade unions and following talks with the NUJ at Acas, have reached a conditional agreement we hope will bring the current dispute to an end.

“We are modernising local services to ensure we remain relevant to all licence fee payers however they choose to get their local information.”