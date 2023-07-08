Top BBC presenter taken off air ‘after paying teen £35,000 for explicit pictures’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A top BBC presenter has been taken off air after being accused of paying a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for explicit photos.

The mother of the alleged victim said the money - allegedly amounting to more than £35,000 - was used to fund a cocaine addiction which “destroyed” her child’s life.

The family complained to the BBC about the behaviour on 19 May and begged the broadcaster service to make the presenter “stop sending the cash,” according to The Sun.

Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began, was identified.

The BBC said it takes “any allegations very seriously”.

Speaking about the presenter, the mother said: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick.

“I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

In response to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this.

“That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”