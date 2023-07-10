BBC presenter scandal latest: Presenter accused of paying teen for explicit photos is suspended
The BBC has suspended a presenter accused of paying a teenager thousands for sexually explicit photographs.
The broadcaster said an initial complaint over the unnamed TV presenter was made in May, but said “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature”.
It confirmed on Sunday afternoon that it has been in touch with the police alongside conducting its own inquiries and talking to the family of the teenager.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”
Several famous names including Rylan Clark, Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker have since publicly said they were not the presenter at the centre of the allegations, amid baseless speculation about the person’s identity on social media.
The allegations reported by The Sun newspaper claimed the BBC star paid the person, said to have been 17 when the payments began, £35,000 in exchange for the images.
The teenager’s mother told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.
The mother said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call” and looked like he was “getting ready for my child to perform for him”.
The family were said to have complained to the BBC on 19 May but allegedly became frustrated that the star remained on air.
BBC has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal” with allegations of sexual misconduct, said the corporation’s spokesperson as it deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.
“The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May,” said a BBC spokesperson.
“New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own inquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols.
“We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.
“We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues. The BBC board will continue to be kept up to date.”
The BBC has “robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations”, said the statement, adding that “this is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps”.
“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.
“We have been clear that if - at any point - new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up.”
BBC director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report, but the growing crisis involving the unnamed presenter will dominate the event.
Mr Davie has said he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent” after a host of famous BBC faces were forced to publicly state they were not the individual in question amid heavy speculation about the identity on social media.
In a note sent to staff and seen by PA, Mr Davie said the corporation takes “all such allegations incredibly seriously”.
“The BBC became aware of a complaint in May; the BBC investigations team have been looking into this since it was raised and have been actively following up,” Mr Davie told the staff on Sunday.
He added: “By law, individuals are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy, which is making this situation more complex. I also want to be very clear that I am wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent.
“We are in contact with the family referenced in the media reports. I want to assure you that we are working rapidly to establish the facts and to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care, including by external authorities where appropriate.”
In a statement on Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police said it has not received any formal referral in the claims against the BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit images.
“The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made.
“We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow.”
The BBC has said it had been investigating a complaint against an unnamed presenter since May, when it was first made aware, but that new allegations of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.
As well as being in touch with the police, the corporation is conducting its own inquiries and talking to the young person’s family.
Pressure is mounting on the BBC as it deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.
The corporation has been in touch with the police and confirmed a male member of staff has been suspended, while The Sun reported the presenter at the centre of the allegations made “panicked” calls to the young person last week.
The newspaper said the presenter allegedly asked “what have you done?”, adding that it is claimed he asked them to ring their mother to get her to “stop the investigation”.
BBC director general Tim Davie will appear before the media on Tuesday to answer questions after the release of its annual report.
The reports are to assess the BBC's performance over a year.
In a separate statement, the BBC said it will be in a position to provide further updates on the situation in the coming days.
New allegations have emerged tonight that the BBC presenter made panicked calls to the teenager after the story broke. According to The Sun, the presenter called the teenager last week and asked “what have you done?” The newspaper also reported the BBC star asked the alleged victim to call their mother to try and stop the investigation.
In a statement, the corporation said they were told of new allegations last Thursday.
