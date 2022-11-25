Jump to content

Six-year-old child dies following Strep A bacteria outbreak at primary school

The child in hospital is understood to be recovering and antibiotics have been prescribed to other members of the school’s community.

Benjamin Cooper
Friday 25 November 2022 05:49
A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey (David Jones/PA)
A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey (David Jones/PA)
A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey.

The BBC reported the pupils at Ashford Church of England Primary School were believed to be in the same year group, with the second child recovering in hospital.

The broadcaster cited the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as saying the children had caught the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), also known as Strep A which causes scarlet fever.

We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends and the whole school community

Surrey County Council's Ruth Hutchinson

Pupils and school staff have since been prescribed antibiotics.

Surrey County Council director of public health Ruth Hutchinson was quoted as saying: “We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends and the whole school community, who are in our thoughts.”

UKHSA South East health protection consultant Dr Claire Winslade reportedly said: “Information has been shared with parents about the signs and symptoms of iGAS, which include high fever with severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.”

Those with the above symptoms should call 111 immediately.

