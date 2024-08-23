Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 53, arrested at airport charged with distributing hate material

The accused is due to appear before a judge in Belfast on Friday.

David Young
Friday 23 August 2024 09:14
The man was detained at Belfast City Airport on Thursday (PA)
The man was detained at Belfast City Airport on Thursday (PA) (PA Archive)

A 53-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with distributing written material to incite hatred.

The man was detained at Belfast City Airport on Thursday by officers investigating recent public disorder in the city.

He is to appear before a district judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

Police have arrested 43 people in connection with the disorder, with 34 having been charged to date.

