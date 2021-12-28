Residents urged to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze

Six fire appliances are dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour estate.

Jonathan McCambridge
Tuesday 28 December 2021 18:18
A number of NIFRS appliances are dealing with a large blaze in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Residents living near the scene of a large fire in Belfast have been asked to keep their windows closed.

The fire broke out in a scrap metal recycling business and led to smoke billowing across a large area of the city.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed.”

