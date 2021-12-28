Residents urged to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle blaze
Six fire appliances are dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour estate.
Residents living near the scene of a large fire in Belfast have been asked to keep their windows closed.
Six fire appliances are dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour estate.
The fire broke out in a scrap metal recycling business and led to smoke billowing across a large area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.