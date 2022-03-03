A man has been killed in a fire in his Berkhamsted flat last night, police have confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, emergency services were called by fire services at around 10.25pm to assist at the scene of a flat fire in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene, and Hertfordshire police closed roads in the area.

Hertfordshire police said: “Police were called by the fire service at around 10.25pm on Wednesday 2 March, to request assistance at the scene of a flat fire in Gossoms Ryde, Berkhamsted.

“Officers attended and road closures were put in place while the fire was extinguished.

“Sadly, a man passed away at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Investigations are continuing at this time, to establish the cause of the fire.”

More to follow.