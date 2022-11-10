Jump to content

Camilla commemorates nation’s war dead at poignant ceremony

The Queen Consort laid a cross, in memory of those who have died in past conflicts, in the company of old sailors, soldiers and airmen.

Tony Jones
Thursday 10 November 2022 11:15
The Queen Consort during a visit to the Field of Remembrance, in its 94th year, at Westminster Abbey in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen Consort during a visit to the Field of Remembrance, in its 94th year, at Westminster Abbey in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen Consort has commemorated the nation’s war dead at a poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla laid a cross – in memory of those who have died in past conflicts – in the company of old sailors, soldiers and airmen.

More than 1,000 veterans were gathered in the grounds of Westminster Abbey for the short ceremony, observing a two-minute silence as Big Ben chimed to mark 11am, to remember those who have lost their lives in service.

Around 70,000 crosses and other symbols are laid out in 308 plots according to regiment, unit or association, all planted in the grass by volunteers.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, which organises the plots, said: “We are deeply honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen Consort attend the 94th Field of Remembrance, demonstrating once again the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of all those who have given their lives for others.

“Her Majesty’s commitment to the ex-forces community has been unwavering. We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her continued support as we look to help hundreds more veterans overcome barriers on their journey towards employment.”

