Camilla commemorates nation’s war dead at poignant ceremony
The Queen Consort laid a cross, in memory of those who have died in past conflicts, in the company of old sailors, soldiers and airmen.
The Queen Consort has commemorated the nation’s war dead at a poignant ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.
Camilla laid a cross – in memory of those who have died in past conflicts – in the company of old sailors, soldiers and airmen.
More than 1,000 veterans were gathered in the grounds of Westminster Abbey for the short ceremony, observing a two-minute silence as Big Ben chimed to mark 11am, to remember those who have lost their lives in service.
Around 70,000 crosses and other symbols are laid out in 308 plots according to regiment, unit or association, all planted in the grass by volunteers.
Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, which organises the plots, said: “We are deeply honoured to have Her Majesty The Queen Consort attend the 94th Field of Remembrance, demonstrating once again the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of all those who have given their lives for others.
“Her Majesty’s commitment to the ex-forces community has been unwavering. We are grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her continued support as we look to help hundreds more veterans overcome barriers on their journey towards employment.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.