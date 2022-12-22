Suspect arrested after three victims found stabbed in Birmingham street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect has been arrested after three people were found with injuries believed to be stab wounds.

West Midlands Police closed off an area of Soho Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, after being called to the scene at around 3.20am on Thursday.

The force said in a statement: “A man has been arrested from Soho Road after two men and a woman were found with injuries, believed to be stab wounds.

“The road will be closed this morning while officers establish the circumstances around what has happened.

“Commuters and transport companies are advised to make alternative arrangements to navigate Soho Road.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said one of the male victims was in a critical condition when its crews arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Merit (Medical Emergency Response Incident Team) trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and gave advanced life support before conveying him to hospital.

“Two further patients, a man and a woman, were given treatment by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being conveyed to hospital for further care.”