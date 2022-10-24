For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and woman have been charged with the murder of a “cheerful and gentle” 63-year-old man who went missing in London in August 2021.

Frank McKeever, who lived in Islington, was last seen on CCTV three days before his birthday, on Saturday 28 August, walking along Highbury Park at around 10pm.

His family described him as having “disappeared without a trace” and the Metropolitan Police has launched repeated appeals for help finding Mr McKeever over the past year, offering a £20,000 reward for information.

Surie Suksiri, aged 30, and 47-year-old Juned Sheikh have now been charged with his murder.

They had previously been arrested and later released under investigation last year – Ms Suksiri on 28 September and Mr Sheikh on 10 October.

The pair, respectively of Earlsferry Way in Islington and Haywood Street in Camberwell, were due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr McKeever’s body has still not been found, despite an extensive investigation led by specialist crime detectives which saw police search premises, open spaces, lakes and canals.

On the anniversary of his disappearance, his family issued a statement saying their brother had seemed “happy and positive about the future” prior to his disappearance.

“Our family had lost touch with him for some years, but we were so happy to reconnect with him last summer and were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties,” they said. “He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City.

“We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour. He had a zest for life and loved chatting to people and was no doubt looking forward to celebrating his birthday on the 31 August and the bank holiday weekend.

“Sadly, he has now disappeared without trace and we are desperate for any news.

“We are very worried for his welfare and safety and will give help and support for anything he needs. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Missing People charity, or the police.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref CAD 3224/13Nov21. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.