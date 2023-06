Three people killed in crash between BMW and Mercedes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been killed in a crash between a BMW and Mercedes, Sussex Police said.

Another four were taken to hospital.

The smash, involving a white BMW 220 and grey Mercedes C200, happened on the A285 at Duncton near Chichester at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Three people in the BMW were declared dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three people in the Mercedes were also taken to hospital – one with life-threatening wounds, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

Police officers closed a section of the road for several hours overnight. The route was later reopened.

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.