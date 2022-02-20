Dangerous dog on the loose found by its owner
Police had been searching for the German shepherd mixed breed dog after it broke free from its lead in the Bodmin Moor area of Cornwall.
A dangerous dog on the loose in Cornwall has been found by its owner.
Devon and Cornwall Police had warned the public to be vigilant after the seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog broke free from its owner’s lead on Saturday night in the Bodmin Moor area.
Officers had been searching the area of Rough Tor, near St Breward, for the animal.
But on Sunday morning police said the dog had been found.
“A dog that had been reported missing on Bodmin Moor has been found safely by its owner this morning,” a police spokesman said.
“We thank the public for remaining vigilant whilst searches were carried out in the St Breward area.”
