Body found in search for missing man in Yeovil

Four men had appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Michael Wheeler.

George Lithgow
Thursday 26 September 2024 12:30
Michael Wheeler disappeared a month ago (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Michael Wheeler disappeared a month ago (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) (PA Media)

A body has been found in the search for Michael Wheeler who disappeared in Yeovil a month ago.

Avon and Somerset Police made the discovery at a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton, Somerset, on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody until a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Michael’s family has been informed of the discovery and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Crime scene investigators will now examine the site, the force said.

Another man who was arrested last week has been rearrested and remains in police custody.

Officers arrested two more men on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation.

Two people remain on police bail – a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

